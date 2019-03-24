|
Betty J. Geffe, 90, passed away March 22, 2019. Betty was the loving daughter of the late Nick and Clara John; Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Geffe; Cherished sister of James (Maryann) John, Gus (Georgiann) John, and Georgia (Michael) Tsagalis; Adored aunt of Steven John, Karen (Vincent) Mpistolarides, Julie (John) Krejci, Stacey John, Angelo Tsagalis and Nick (Mila) Tsagalis; Dear great-aunt of Michael, Lena, Melanie, Alyssa, Jack and TJ. Visitation will be Monday, March 25 from 10am until the time of Service at Noon at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (Northwest Highway/Route 14 at Rand Road), Des Plaines. Interment to follow at Ridgewood Memorial Park.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019