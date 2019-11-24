|
FOX LAKE - Betty J. Moore (nee Sellers), 81, a 53-year resident of Fox Lake, died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Aperion Care, Palatine. She was born in Mayersville, MS, to the late Luther and Julia (nee Hallman) Sellers, on April 3, 1938. Betty retired from Intermatic in Spring Grove, where she had been a coil winder for more than 20 years. She enjoyed reading (especially mysteries) and gardening. Survivors include her children, Travis (Karen) Franks of Mooresville, MS, Jackie (Alan) Wagner of Lake Villa, and Roy (Debbie) Moore of Minnesota; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Moore; one grandson; and eight siblings. A graveside service will be held at a future date in White Cemetery, Fulton, MS. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty's name may be made to the , , or 800-227-2345. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2019