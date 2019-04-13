ALGONQUIN - Betty J. Rice age 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Betty was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 4, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Henry & Felicia Aschauer. On August 27, 1955 she married Calvin R. Rice. Cal preceded Betty in death on Sept. 21, 2009 after 54 years of marriage. Betty was a graduate of the Moody Bible Institute and a faithful and active member of Fox Valley Baptist Church in East Dundee. Prior to retirement, Betty was a loyal and valued employee of Awana International for over 45 years. Betty is survived by her sons; Roger A. Rice and Kenneth J. (Donna) Rice and her grandsons; Jack and Joshua. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Fox Valley Baptist Church 16 N 562 Vista Lane in East Dundee with Rev. Phil Zilinski, Pastor officiating. Entombment will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 4-8PM at Fox Valley Baptist Church and again on Monday morning in church from 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CAMP AWANA, at Latham Christian Camping 3859 N Central Avenue Chicago, IL 60634. Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee has been entrusted with assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary