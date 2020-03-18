Daily Herald Obituaries
BETTY JANE BALLING


1930 - 2020
BETTY JANE BALLING Obituary
WHEELING - Betty Jane Balling (nee Schulz), age 89, of Roselle ,formerly of Wheeling. Beloved wife of the late Herbert for 49 years. Loving mother of Ken (Susan) Balling and Laura (Cliff) Lewis. Dear grandmother of Kyle, Kimberly, John and Emma. Fond sister of the late Alice (late Bill) Keller, Howard (late Virginia), Dorothy (late George) Gack and Eileen (late Wally) Job. Aunt and cousin of many. Betty loved her family especially her grandchildren. In retirement, she enjoyed her independence and her time with her golf and bowling league friends. Cremation and Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to JourneyCare Hospice at www.journeycare.org will be greatly appreciated. During this time of social distancing it is imperative to visit www.funerals.pro to leave a condolence or share a memory or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
