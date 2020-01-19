Daily Herald Obituaries
BETTY JANE G. KANTER


1923 - 2020
BETTY JANE G. KANTER Obituary
Betty Jane G. Kanter (nee Gundersen), born March 17, 1923, and born to eternal life January 14, 2020 at the age of 96. Preceded in death by her husband Howard in 2001. Betty is survived by her loving son Paul and daughter-in-law Paula; her adoring grandchildren Dana (Travis) Murdock and Erik (Catherine) Kanter; nieces Christine Steigerwalt, Lee Jacobs, and Ellen (Gary) Zacny; and neighbors and friends. Betty was a proud resident of Mount Prospect, Illinois for 64 years. She enjoyed family, time outdoors, gardening, and beautiful days on her back porch. She is loved and will be sorely missed. Final arrangements will be private to the family. Memorials to the would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the staff at Azura Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
