BETTY JANE LIBERTY
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DES PLAINES - Betty Jane Liberty was born on January 13, 1925 in Little Falls, WV to Walter and Ada (nee Herwig) Liberty. She died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Nazarethville in Des Plaines. Ms. Liberty graduated from the Shadyside School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, PA, and worked as a private surgical nurse for Dr. Francis P. DeRosa in Chicago, IL for over 40 years. She was a member of AORN - Association of Operating Room Nurses and Past President of the Woman's Board of St. Mary's of Nazareth Hospital Center. Betty loved reading, rescue cats and in her younger days could be seen at Arlington Park, where she owned and raced horses. She loved to spend time with her family and was loved by all. Betty was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, George (Marion) Liberty, Grace (Richard) Sypolt, Robert (Jean) Liberty and Dorothy (Willard) Arthur. Services and entombment were held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to your favorite pet rescue foundation. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved