DES PLAINES - Betty Jane Liberty was born on January 13, 1925 in Little Falls, WV to Walter and Ada (nee Herwig) Liberty. She died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Nazarethville in Des Plaines. Ms. Liberty graduated from the Shadyside School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, PA, and worked as a private surgical nurse for Dr. Francis P. DeRosa in Chicago, IL for over 40 years. She was a member of AORN - Association of Operating Room Nurses and Past President of the Woman's Board of St. Mary's of Nazareth Hospital Center. Betty loved reading, rescue cats and in her younger days could be seen at Arlington Park, where she owned and raced horses. She loved to spend time with her family and was loved by all. Betty was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, George (Marion) Liberty, Grace (Richard) Sypolt, Robert (Jean) Liberty and Dorothy (Willard) Arthur. Services and entombment were held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to your favorite pet rescue foundation. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.