Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY STILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY JANE STILLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY JANE STILLE Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Betty Jane Stille, nee Cook, 94; preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Frederick and her daughter, Patricia Ann Kemnitz. Beloved friend of Kathleen and Allen Jezek; loving grandmother to two grandsons, four great granddaughters and 3 great great grandchildren. Visitation Tues., Feb. 4, 2020, 10:00 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Entombment Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Journey Care Foundation, Hospice Care Center, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 appreciated. 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matz Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -