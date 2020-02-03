|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Betty Jane Stille, nee Cook, 94; preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Frederick and her daughter, Patricia Ann Kemnitz. Beloved friend of Kathleen and Allen Jezek; loving grandmother to two grandsons, four great granddaughters and 3 great great grandchildren. Visitation Tues., Feb. 4, 2020, 10:00 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Entombment Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Journey Care Foundation, Hospice Care Center, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 appreciated. 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 3, 2020