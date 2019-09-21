|
Betty Jean Cowan Klindera was brought home to her Savior on August 30, 2019. Betty was born in Cross Cut, Texas on Feb. 12, 1932. She married George Joseph Klindera Jr. on Oct. 16, 1954. Betty retired from teaching at Woodland School after 27 years. Retirement took them to Lake of the Ozarks for 20 years before returning to Grayslake. Betty had many passions including sewing, hand quilting, crafts, reading and animals. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, Wheeler Thomas and Evalyn Elizabeth Edington Cowan, and her sister, Shirley Von Marsh. Her survivors include her daughter, Kathryn Walter and son Michael (Lisa Britton). Her grandchildren, Justin Taylor Walter and Jana Klindera Perez (Giovanni). She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carole Klindera Roy, her favorite chef (Kathy's fiance) Jeffrey Olson and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Lord of Glory Church in Grayslake, IL with visitation from 4-6 p.m. and service from 6-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Vernon Area Public Library, Senior and Homebound Program (Lincolnshire, IL) and/or Lord of Glory Church, Tobias Fund.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 21, 2019