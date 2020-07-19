SCHAUMBURG - Betty Jo Nemeth, 95, formerly of Atlanta, GA was born in Republic, MO to Leroy and Myrtle (McConnell) Wallace and peacefully entered into eternal life on July 13, 2020. She spent most of her early years in Memphis, TN and attended Memphis Business College. Betty Jo held positions with Exxon Oil and Amoco Oil Companies and later worked for Singer Casual Shops retiring in 1987. Betty Jo was a longtime member of the Peachtree Church in Atlanta and was a member of the Peachtree Women's Group and The Salvation Army Auxiliary. Betty Jo was the beloved wife of Fred and they were married for 74 years; loving mother of Robert (Terri) Nemeth, David (Nanci Done) Nemeth and the late Shirley Chauvin; cherished grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 13; and also survived by countless other family members and friends. Betty Jo progressed through life with hard work, faith, integrity and a great love for her family and friends. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of your choice
in the name of Betty Jo Nemeth. Information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
.