BETTY K. ELLIS
Betty K. Ellis, age 80, originally from Forest Park, IL passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Capital Nursing & Rehabilitation in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was born on June 11, 1940 in Forest Park the daughter of Frank and Engeborg (Boy) Stuhlman. She is survived by her three children, Beth (Tom) Ellis, Brad (Nancy) Ellis, Brenda (Russ) Joslin. Her grandchildren, Travis, Peter, Adam (Brittany), Emilie, Chad, Jack, and Levi. Betty was an amazing baker/cook and had a passion for crafting. She had her own business called 'Originals by Sugar Britches' and shared her work at craft shows in Virginia. After retirement she moved to Florida and built her "She Shed." Her work was displayed in a few craft stores in Mt. Dora, FL and surrounding areas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association under Betty's Tribute Page, https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions*pxfid=650625&fr_id=1060&pg=fund. Due to COVID, a celebration will be scheduled for 2021 around her birthday.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 14, 2020.
