FOX LAKE - Betty L. Chornoby, 78 years old, formerly of Algonac, MI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, IL. She was born May 11, 1941 in Detroit, MI the daughter of the late William Omelia and Elizabeth (Stanley) Michalski, growing up in Mt. Clemens, MI and settling in Illinois in 1987. Betty had worked as an executive secretary for David Sabin for over 25 years before her retirement. She was an active member of the Antioch Women's Club and O.S. Women's Golf League. Betty loved golfing, traveling, playing cards, and trips to the casino. On June 16, 1962 she married Michael Chornoby at Grace Episcopal Church, Mt. Clemens, MI. Survivors include: two children: Kurt (Karen) Chornoby of Macomb, MI and Michele (Craig) Jordan of Fox Lake, IL; four grandchildren: Derek (Michelle) Jordan, Ashley Chornoby, Connor Jordan, and Zachary Chornoby; and many friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a half-brother Robert Michalski. Visitation will be held from 3PM until 8PM Monday June 17, 2019 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Route 83), Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will be private. Those desiring may make donations to the Antioch Women's Club, PO Box 282, Antioch, IL 60002, in Betty's memory. Please sign the online guest book for Betty at www.strangfh.com.
