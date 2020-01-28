|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Betty L. Johnson, 84, a lifelong resident of Elk Grove Village, passed away at home on January 26, with her loving family by her side. Betty was the beloved wife of Paul A. Johnson for 62 years, and the loving mother of Roger (Cathy) Johnson and Sherlyn (Dennis) Oswald. Cherished grandmother of Dennis Jr., Megan, Katie and Ripley. "Ms. Betty" was a beloved preschool teacher for many, many years in Elk Grove. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Interment will be private. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 28, 2020