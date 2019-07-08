Betty L. Mekemson-Chan, 92, passed away peacefully July 2, 2019 at her home in Wheeling, IL, with her two daughters at her side. Betty was born November 8, 1926 in Kansas City, MO, as the only child of C. Victor and Mary Bell (Graham) Ledeen. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Sherwood (Scott Noland) of Arvada, CO, and Christina Glenn of Wheeling, IL and granddaughter, Taylor Noland, of Arvada, CO. Betty was a fond stepmother to Jack (Tonia) Mekemson, David Mekemson (Irene), Shelle (Tom) Pentes, Wendy (Calvin) Thomas, and the late Leslie Mekemson-Allen. Her extended family grew to include 13 stepgrandchildren and 21 great-stepgrandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Nancy Sherwood; the father of her children, William S. Sherwood; her second husband, Stuart Mekemson, and her third husband, Raymond Chan. Everyone who knew Betty loved her for her kindness and cheerful nature. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Libertyville or the . Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 8, 2019