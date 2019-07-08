Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY MEKEMSON-CHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY L. MEKEMSON-CHAN


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETTY L. MEKEMSON-CHAN Obituary
Betty L. Mekemson-Chan, 92, passed away peacefully July 2, 2019 at her home in Wheeling, IL, with her two daughters at her side. Betty was born November 8, 1926 in Kansas City, MO, as the only child of C. Victor and Mary Bell (Graham) Ledeen. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Sherwood (Scott Noland) of Arvada, CO, and Christina Glenn of Wheeling, IL and granddaughter, Taylor Noland, of Arvada, CO. Betty was a fond stepmother to Jack (Tonia) Mekemson, David Mekemson (Irene), Shelle (Tom) Pentes, Wendy (Calvin) Thomas, and the late Leslie Mekemson-Allen. Her extended family grew to include 13 stepgrandchildren and 21 great-stepgrandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Nancy Sherwood; the father of her children, William S. Sherwood; her second husband, Stuart Mekemson, and her third husband, Raymond Chan. Everyone who knew Betty loved her for her kindness and cheerful nature. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Libertyville or the . Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now