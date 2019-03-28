|
HUNTLEY - Betty L. Squires, 81, was born November 9, 1937 in Beaumont, TX to Lanny and Geneva (nee Ensign) Leger. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Algonquin. Betty is survived by her son, Charles (Pennie) Squires; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Noah) Wesson, and Robert (Alexi) Squires; her great-grandchildren, Dylan, Matthew, Peter, and Mia; and her sister, Sandy. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Squires; and her parents. Interment services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Helping Paws, www.helpingpaws.net. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019