ROLLING MEADOWS - Betty L. Suarez, nee Olson, 87, a longtime seasonal resident of Longboat Key FL, passed away September 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones. Beloved wife of Dr. Raul Suarez of 63 years. Loving mother of Debbie (Brian) Monson, Patty (Jeff Dailey) Suarez, and Michael (Steven Sharp) Suarez. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Erica, and Kyle Monson, Sean (Aly) O'Mara and Nikki Scachitti. Dear sister of Carol (the Late Richard) Toraason, Rosie (Elwood) Knutson, Anita (Jim) Goplin, the late Lily Olson. Fond aunt of many and loved by all who knew her. Betty was a longtime employee of Northwest Surgicare in Arlington Heights, working as a registered nurse. Betty was a devout Lutheran and full time member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights, IL and seasonal member of St. Armands Key Lutheran Church in Sarasota FL. Betty found solace and friendship in her faith. Service will be Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty's name may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Funeral information call 847-255-7800 or www. Friedrichsfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
