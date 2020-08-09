1/
BETTY LOUISE HELMICH
1930 - 2020
Betty Louise Helmich, the youngest of seven, born January 31, 1930 to David John and Anna Barbara Johanna Conwill. Died peacefully in her sleep on August 2, 2020. She leaves behind her best friend and devoted, loving husband George of 66 years. Mother of John (Sandy) Helmich and Norma (Ronald) Ahlstrand. Proud Grandmother of John (Michelle), Justin, Jared and Jeffrey Helmich. Ronnie and Christine Ahlstrand and Great-Grandmother to Tinley, Averi and Lincoln Helmich. Special Aunt to many wonderful nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. Betty loved to do crafts. She enjoyed camping and traveling with her beloved George all over the U.S., making wonderful memories and new friends along the way. She was a member of FCRV (NCHA) since 1966, where she has many friends. Wake at Saddlebrook Farms Lake Lodge, Grayslake on Saturday, Aug. 29, 1:00 - 4:00 p.m., Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25519 IL-134, Ingleside, IL 60041.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Wake
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Saddlebrook Farms Lake Lodge
