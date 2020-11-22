Betty Louise (nee Williamson) Hanson, age 94, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and longtime violinist in community orchestras who grew up in Des Plaines and lived many years in Arlington Heights, died on Oct. 30, 2020, of natural causes at the Park Lane Estates assisted living facility in Preston, Minnesota. Betty was a thoughtful and kind woman who believed in the importance of a good education. She loved classical music, enjoyed a good political debate, worked as a medical transcriptionist and Montessori schoolteacher, and valued the contributions that medical science has made to extending and improving human lives around the world. She played violin at Maine Township High School under the direction of Alexander M. Harley, in the North Side Symphony of Chicago and in the Bloomington-Normal and Springfield community orchestras. She also played in the symphony orchestras of Chicago Heights, Evanston and Harper College in Palatine, and in the chamber orchestra of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church of Arlington Heights. Born in a Chicago hospital on March 21, 1926, Betty was the oldest of two daughters of Mildred (nee Johnson) and Edward Williamson. Younger daughter Jean (Williamson Brainerd) was born in 1931, and the family lived for years in Des Plaines. Betty attended Northwestern University, where she worked toward a bachelor's degree in nursing, until she married Ramon Lyle Hanson on June 11, 1949, at the First Congregational Church of Des Plaines. They had four children: Margaret Jean, Charles Martin, Barbara Carol and Joyce Elaine. Betty and Ray, a Chicago lawyer and financial planner, were divorced in 1971 but remained friends over the years and treasured their family ties as parents and grandparents. When the Hanson family lived in Morton Grove, Betty served as president of the local League of Women Voters chapter and legislative chair for the Parent Teacher Association. She also was a founding member of the St. Luke's Christian Community Church in Morton Grove and in later years became a member of the Stephen Ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church of Des Plaines. Survivors are her four children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when travel during the COVID-19 pandemic allows, in Arlington Heights. Interment of ashes will be in the Williamson family plot in Ridgewood Memorial Park, Des Plaines.







