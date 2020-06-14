ELGIN - Betty M. Bart, age 90, passed away June 10, 2020 at Arden Courts of Elk Grove in Elk Grove Village, IL. She was born in Chicago on July 2, 1929 to her loving parents, Clarence and Marie Overman. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was known as an honest, fun-loving and warm-hearted woman. She was a great homemaker, raised three children and helped raise her grandchildren. Her main interests were family, crafts, bowling and her beloved Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. She was happily married to Leonard Bart for 65 years before he passed away in 2015. She is survived by daughters Christine Iversen, Catherine Persico, and son Thomas (Paula) Bart; grandchildren Robert and Erik Iversen, Wayne Persico, Thomas and Daniel Bart; great-grandchildren Sophia and Lilly Iversen, Grayson Persico and Brylee Bart. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial scheduled in the future when people feel safe again. Final arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. For more info, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadison.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.