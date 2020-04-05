|
Betty M. Garner died March 25, one month short of her 97th birthday. Betty was born in Nebraska and lived in several Midwest states before settling in Waukegan with her husband, George. They had a 48-year marriage, ending with George's death in 1996. Betty enjoyed boating and fishing with George-at least she said she liked fishing. She also enjoyed riding her bike with friends, attending art shows, going to local theaters, and movie musicals. Betty was known for her flair for style - she always wore hats well, even motorcycle hats. She enjoyed time with her family, especially lunches with her children, and tea time and holiday celebrations with her grandchildren. She was outgoing and social, and an entertaining and consistent pen pal to relatives living out of state. She was a member of Living Faith United Methodist Church for almost 60 years and she led her family in prayer around the dinner table all her life. Betty is survived by her three children: Virginia, Robert (Mary Lou Geralts) and Christine; four grandchildren: Alice Obrecht, Julie Obrecht, Michael Garner and Dan Garner; two nephews: David and Paul Sanderson; and one cousin, Norvin Beachem. Because of COVID-19 virus restrictions, private services were held. A memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 847-244-1155.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020