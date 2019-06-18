|
GLEN ELLYN - Betty Mathews, a longtime resident of Glen Ellyn, passed away on June 15th, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Gregory, Karen, and the late Nancy. Dear grandmother of Bethany (Conrad) Veen, William Mathews and Audra Mathews. Dearest great-grandmother of Ryla Veen. Devoted daughter of the late Stanley and the late Anna Odor of Holt, MO and fond sister of Marilyn (late Robert) Maloney and the late Lawrence (Beverly) Odor. Betty loved spending time with her family, playing bridge and traveling the globe. A memorial gathering for her will be Wednesday, June 19th from 4-7 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home (www.leonardmemorialhome.com or 630-469-0032), 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Glen Ellyn Infant Welfare Society https://www.glenellyninfantwelfare.org/giving.html.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 18, 2019