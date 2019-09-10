Daily Herald Obituaries
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:45 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
427 W. Army Trail Road
Bloomingdale, IL
BETTY PAULING


1927 - 2019
Betty Pauling, age 92, died peacefully at home on September 8, 2019. She was born on June 16, 1927 in Greenwood, Illinois. She was the daughter of Laurence and Agnes Wilson. She is survived by her children Susan (Marino) Petrucci, Virginia (Aaron) Simpson, Thomas (Deborah) Pauling, Doris Drummond, Barbara (John) Sibley, Joseph (Patti Murray) Pauling, Mary (Michael) DeMarco, William (Corinne) Pauling, Lawrence (Connie Bloodworth) Pauling, and Julie (David) Helmuth. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews. She is survived by a brother-in-law, Roger Seddon and sister-in-law Pat Wilson. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pauling. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11 from 3-9 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapel, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle, IL 60172. A funeral mass and interment will be held Thursday, at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 427 W. Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale, IL at 10:45 a.m., preceded by visitation at Salerno's at 9:45 a.m. For information, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
