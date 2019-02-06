|
Betty Ruth Aikens, 92, resident of Elk Grove Village for 48 years, passed away February 1, 2019. Betty was the loving wife of the late Abraham Aikens (2003); beloved mother of the late Joan (Ted) Juern (1997) and the late Ronald Aikens (1991). A visitation will be held Thursday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Christus Victor Lutheran Church 1045 S Arlington Hts Rd. Elk Grove Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation. PKDCURE.ORG or 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220 Kansas City, MO, 64131. For more info, grovememorialchapel.com or 847-640-0566.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 6, 2019