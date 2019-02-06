Home
Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Christus Victor Lutheran Church
1045 S Arlington Hts Rd.
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Christus Victor Lutheran Church
1045 S Arlington Hts Rd.
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY AIKENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY RUTH AIKENS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BETTY RUTH AIKENS Obituary
Betty Ruth Aikens, 92, resident of Elk Grove Village for 48 years, passed away February 1, 2019. Betty was the loving wife of the late Abraham Aikens (2003); beloved mother of the late Joan (Ted) Juern (1997) and the late Ronald Aikens (1991). A visitation will be held Thursday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Christus Victor Lutheran Church 1045 S Arlington Hts Rd. Elk Grove Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation. PKDCURE.ORG or 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220 Kansas City, MO, 64131. For more info, grovememorialchapel.com or 847-640-0566.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now