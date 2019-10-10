|
Betty Wesolowski, beloved wife of Ted; loving mother of Leslie, Laura, and Lisa; devoted grandmother of Gabriel and Kayla: dear mother-in-law of Tony Paszyna; fond sister of Raymond (Tammy) Skwierczynski and the late Bob and Ron Skwierczynski; dear aunt of Wendy, Madison, Mackenzie and the late Kari. Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3-9 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mount Prospect. Funeral Saturday, 11:45 am from the funeral home to St. Thomas Becket Church, for Mass 12:30 pm. Interment private. Memorials to Luther Village, 800 W. Oakton, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 appreciated. For information, call 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 10, 2019