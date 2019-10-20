|
|
Beverley Darlene Hill, age 89, was a resident of Wauconda, IL for 60 years. Beverley was the beloved wife of the late Verlin; loving mother of Vernon, Randy, Brenda Stackhouse, Lyle, Glenda, Leta (fiance Bill Lytle) Sacameno, Kent and the late Linda Goodyear, Ronald and Darla; cherished grandma of Tracey and Christopher Goodyear, Tiffany Eggleston, Christopher Stackhouse, Dayna Anderson, Andrew Sacameno, Sara (Anton) Hernandez, Travis McClain and the late Keith and Brian Goodyear; devoted great grandma of Jenna and Christopher Goodyear, Alyssa and Alexa Kerby, Ethan Anderson, Colton Stackhouse, Christopher (Jessica) Goodyear and Anton Jr. and Aydin Hernandez; proud great great grandma of Carter, Vanessa and Oliver. Beverley was born June 28, 1930 in Achilles, KS and passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Wauconda Care. Beverley was a member of Lifebridge Community Church in Wauconda and was an Alumni of Baxter Labs in Round Lake, retiring after 24 years of service. Visitation will be Monday, October 21, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg- Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL. 60084. A funeral home service will be Tuesday at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to: Wauconda Fire Dept. 109 W. Liberty St., Wauconda, IL 60084 or (). Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2019