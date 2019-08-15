|
SCHAUMBURG - Visitation for Beverley Guzik, 80, will be from 11:00 AM until the Time of Remembrances at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Rd., Lake Zurich. Interment will be private. Beverley was born on July 23, 1939 in Indianapolis, IN to Stanley and Charlotte Boles. She passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Beverley was the beloved wife of the late James C. Guzik Sr.; loving mother of Ron, Jim, Linda (the late Bruce) Watson and Patti (Steve) Sewell; cherished grandmother of Chris, Niki, Ashley and Alexandra; fond sister of Shirlee King and Darlene Graziano; and aunt to many. For funeral information, 847-540-8871 or AhlgrimFFS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019