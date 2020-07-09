1/
BEVERLEY R. BLAISE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BEVERLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Beverley R. Blaise, age 78. Cherished wife of Charles for 60 years. Beloved mother of Coreen (Ethan) Jersild, Michael (Phyllis) Blaise, and Melissa (Greg) Bending. Extraordinary grandmother of Kevin Siwik, Veronica (Dylan) Barth, Nick Blaise, Emily Siwik, Elise Jersild, Nina Blaise and William Blaise. Celebration of Life Friday, July 10, 2020, 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Prospect Heights. A private family service will begin at 11am. In lieu of flowers a donation to the memorial fund in Beverley's name to the church is appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved