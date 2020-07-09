PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Beverley R. Blaise, age 78. Cherished wife of Charles for 60 years. Beloved mother of Coreen (Ethan) Jersild, Michael (Phyllis) Blaise, and Melissa (Greg) Bending. Extraordinary grandmother of Kevin Siwik, Veronica (Dylan) Barth, Nick Blaise, Emily Siwik, Elise Jersild, Nina Blaise and William Blaise. Celebration of Life Friday, July 10, 2020, 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Prospect Heights. A private family service will begin at 11am. In lieu of flowers a donation to the memorial fund in Beverley's name to the church is appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.