|
|
Beverly A. Dockendorff, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born August 16, 1940 in Evanston, IL to Herman F. and Gertrude C. (nee Gerry) Donner. She died January 3, 2020 at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin. Bev went to Armstrong Grade School in Chicago. She attended Sullivan High School in Chicago for two years and then Jones Commercial High School, also in Chicago, the following two years. She started her career at First National Bank in Skokie where she met her husband Joe. When her children came along, she became a stay at home mom, which she loved. Once her kids were grown, she went back into banking at The First Chicago Bank of Mount Prospect. After several years in banking, she took on the role of Newspaper Processing Coordinator at the Daily Herald newspaper in Arlington Heights. After nearly 19 years of incredible service to the paper, she retired in August 2007. One of Bev's greatest accomplishments was creating a loving, caring, comfortable and laughter-filled home for her husband, her children, other extended family, friends and whoever stopped by for a visit. She had an infectious laugh and zest for life that made you feel good just being in her presence. Her love for people, animals, life and the Lord was something to not only admire, but to aspire to. She was one of a kind and will be missed dearly by so many. Bev was a loving wife, devoted mother, caring grandmother, kind sister-in-law and beautiful aunt. She is survived by her children, Mark (Flora) Dockendorff, Matthew Dockendorff and Carrie Dockendorff; granddaughter, Frances (Ben) Baker; her sisters-in-law, Rita (the late Frank) Mahan and Mary (the late Robert) Donner. Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Dockendorff; her brother, Robert Donner; and by her parents. Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights and Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 10:00 AM, also at Glueckert Funeral Home. Interment at St. Peter Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Salesian Missions (one of her favorite charities), 2 Lefevre Lane, New Rochelle, NY 10801-5701. Funeral information and condolences at www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 6, 2020