ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Beverly Ann Berry was born on April 18, 1934 in Kane, PA to Robert and Cleva (nee Frampton) Kreitler. She died peacefully Wednesday, December 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beverly loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love and concern were extended to everyone she met. When you knew Beverly, you knew she cared. She was a devoted wife and a wonderful caring mother. Beverly was extremely talented in sales, training people, directing large projects and fund raising. She was a visionary. Beverly had a strong sense of values and morality. Her internal compass and faith gave her solid direction in the challenging times of her life. Professional work came later in Beverly's life and like everything else she did she was thorough, effective and very successful. She was a real estate broker for Quinlan & Tyson, Prudential, and Merrill Lynch where she was vice-president of sales in the Chicagoland area. Church was an important part of Beverly's life. In the 60's she was instrumental in leading the building of the sanctuary at the Kingswood Methodist Church in Buffalo Grove. In recent years she was a vital member of the First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, where she was the Trustee Chairman and Capital Campaign Chair. She also served on the Building Committee. Beverly was a member of the church's United Methodist Women and an active contributor to the PADS program. Beverly is survived by her spouse of 66 years Stephen; children, David (Dorothy) Berry and Bryan (Julie) Berry; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Justin Berry (son of Dave and Dorothy). Memorial Visitation Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm until the time of Memorial Service 3:00 pm at First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, 1903 East Euclid Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, 1903 East Euclid Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 or the PADS Program at First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019