Visitation for Beverly Ann May will be held at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. A memorial service will be held May 18, 2019 at her church. Beverly Ann May of Hoffman Estates, IL, died February 22, 2019, under hospice care at Symphony of Hanover Park. She was born on October 15, 1934, in Kansas City, MO, to Ted and Maude Phillips. She lived a full and beautiful life. She was a professional dancer and an accomplished pianist at a very young age, and music would always be a big part of her life. She received her B. Mus. and M. Mus. in piano performance from the University of Kansas, where she also met Rex May. They were married in 1957 in Olympia, WA, where he was in the Army. They moved around quite a bit, mostly in the Midwest. They had two children, Douglas and Linda. She taught piano lessons and music history. Later in life, she learned to play the organ, harpsichord, and hand bells while she a member of The First Presbyterian Church in Deerfield. She had a strong faith, loved studying the Bible, and was involved many years with Bible Study Fellowship. She was an avid reader, working at the Palatine Public Library and serving as an integral part of her church library. She adored and was extremely proud of her three granddaughters. Bev's sense of humor, her smile, and her laughter will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by Rex, her parents, and her sister, Doris Dorman. She is survived by her children, Douglas (Donna) May and Linda (John) Baumgart, granddaughters Christina May, Stephanie Baumgart, and Alexandra Baumgart, and her brother, Robert Phillips, as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews. Many thanks to her caregivers at Symphony and those from Seasons Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Presbyterian Church of Palatine, 800 E. Palatine Rd., Palatine, IL 60074. For information, 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary