|
|
Beverly Bruce Daszkiewicz, 80, passed on to her next life on September 22, 2019. Bev was a loving mother of five children who enjoyed traveling with her husband of 54 years, Christopher, and were known as "The Traveling D's." Bev was a University of Illinois graduate in Chemistry. She enjoyed nature, volunteering, and genealogy, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, 12:00pm at First Congregational Church, 535 Forest Ave., Glen Ellyn, IL. Reception following service. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The National Park Service where Chris and Bev volunteered often.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 25, 2019