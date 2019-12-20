|
Beverly Grace Nordmeyer, 84, of Elgin, passed away on December 19, 2019 in her home, after a brief illness. She was born on September 20, 1935 in Genoa, IL the daughter of William and Helen (Peabody) Prain. Beverly graduated from St. Anthony's School of Nursing in Rockford, and worked as a RN for 30+ years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, and loved spending time with her family. She and will be dearly missed. She was a member of St. Laurence Catholic Church of Elgin. Survivors include her husband: Earl Nordmeyer, whom she married on April 23, 1960; 4 children: Valerie (Robert) Tamburrino, Judy (Rob) Bogacz, Mark (Michelle) Nordmeyer and Marcia (Dan) Mann; 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; her brother: William (Rhonda) Prain, along with many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister: Catherine Lee. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:00am at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin, with Rev. Andrew Mulcahey officiating. Entombment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3:00pm-7:00pm at the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 51 Center St., Elgin IL 60120, and on Monday, at the church, from 9:15am until the mass. For information, 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 20, 2019