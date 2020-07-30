1/
BEVERLY J. ANDRE
1936 - 2020
Visitation for Beverly J. Andre, 84, a lifelong resident of Lake Zurich, will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Interment will follow at Lake Zurich Cemetery. Beverly was born on July 11, 1936 to Roland and Bernice Berghorn. She passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Beverly was a descendant of the Berghorn Family, one of the founding families of Lake Zurich and of St. Peter United Church of Christ, Lake Zurich. Beverly is survived by her sons, Scott (Bridget) Hicks, Ted Hicks, Darrell (Patty) Andre; her grandchildren, Paul Hicks, Molly Arndt, Jessica May and Derek Andre; her great-grandchildren, Peighton, Abby, Eddie, Tate, Leo, and Taylor; and her brother, Don Berghorn. She was preceded in death by brother, Harold Berghorn. For funeral information, 847-540-8871 or AhlgrimFFS.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
