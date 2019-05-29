|
|
MT. PROSPECT - Beverly J. Doering, age 92, passed away May 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles R. Doering. Loving mother of Paul Doering and Richard (Mahvash) Doering. Cherished grandmother of Nina (Riaz) Dini, the late Derek Doering, and Grant Doering. Devoted great grandmother of Shiraz and Haifa Dini. Fond aunt of many. Beverly will be remembered for her fondness of life and her selfless service to others. Visitation Thursday, 11:00 A.M. until Funeral Service 12:30 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd, at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment Mount Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. Information call 847-255-7800 or visit www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 29, 2019