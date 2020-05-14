Daily Herald Obituaries
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:30 AM
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
BEVERLY JOAN ACCOMANDO

Beverly Joan Accomando, nee Recknagel, age 79, beloved wife of Joseph; loving mother of Michael and Jennifer (Steven) LaVergne; cherished grandmother of Jordan, Amber and Tyler; dear sister of Jan (Ben) Adams; fond sister-in-law of Mike and Ed (Terri) Accomando. Visitation Saturday, May 16, 2020, 10 AM until service at 11:30 AM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the appreciated. Beverly enjoyed being with family, gardening and beautiful sunsets. Information, 847-394-2336 or matzfuneralhome,com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 14, 2020
