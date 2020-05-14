|
Beverly Joan Accomando, nee Recknagel, age 79, beloved wife of Joseph; loving mother of Michael and Jennifer (Steven) LaVergne; cherished grandmother of Jordan, Amber and Tyler; dear sister of Jan (Ben) Adams; fond sister-in-law of Mike and Ed (Terri) Accomando. Visitation Saturday, May 16, 2020, 10 AM until service at 11:30 AM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the appreciated. Beverly enjoyed being with family, gardening and beautiful sunsets. Information, 847-394-2336 or matzfuneralhome,com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 14, 2020