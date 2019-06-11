Beverly Kostner, 81, passed away June 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 18, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph and Irene (nee Klybor) Dogoda. Beverly was a graduate of Crystal Lake Community High School in 1955. After graduation she worked at Barco in Barrington, IL. On May 19, 1956, she married Richard Kostner and together they had five sons. Beverly was the proud owner of Grove Plating Company, Inc. in Fox River Grove since 1956. Beverly was very involved with her neighborhood community gatherings and always ready to plan a party. She was a wonderful cook and hostess and enjoyed sharing her talents with others. She enjoyed many wonderful trips abroad and 47 states with her young family traveler. Beverly is survived by her sons, John, Rick (Shelly) and Robert; grandsons, Nicholas (Megan) and Ryan; sisters, Debbie Crowe, Carol (Paul) Dvorak, Ruth (Leon) Schemmel and Judy Dogoda; many nieces and nephews; and numerous dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Kostner Sr.; and sons, Ken and Bill. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, from 4pm until 8pm with a prayer service at 7:30pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Route 176), Crystal Lake. The funeral mass will be Thursday, June 13, at 10:30am at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 410 N. 1st St., Cary, IL with a visitation starting at 9:30am. Interment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to McHenry County PADS at www.pioneercenter.org/donate. Visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences to the family or call 815-459-3411 for more information. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary