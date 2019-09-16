|
Beverly Kron Balke, age 64, met her Saviour on July 9, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Kenneth and the late Anna Kron. Dear sister of Christine (the late Harry) Aument, Elissa (Robert) Stecki and Donald Kron. Devoted aunt of David and Michael Aument and Brian and Jaclyn Stecki. Visitation Tuesday, September 17th, 9:00 a.m until funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 551 N. Rush Street, Itasca, Illinois 60143. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, 12 noon, Immaculate Heart of Mary Garden Mausoleum 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016-1278. In lieu of flowers, donations to on Bev's behalf are appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 16, 2019