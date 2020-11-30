1/1
BEVERLY MAE MUELLER
1834 - 2020
Beverly Mae Mueller, 86, of Hampshire, formerly of Addison, passed away Thursday morning November 26, 2020 in her home. She was born May 27, 1834 in Sturgeon Bay, WI the daughter of Arthur and Audrey (Bliss) Moore. Bev married Robert J. Mueller onAug 17, 1957 in Forestville, WI. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Surviving are her two children Bruce (Kathy) Mueller of Huntley and Lois (Frank) Rostine of Hanover Park, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; 2 brothers Don (Pat) Moore and Ray Moore, a sister Eileen Keup. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob on October 1, 2017, and a brother Robert Moore. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 am Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 pm.at the Funeral Home. Please note that masking and social distancing must be observed. Information (847)683-2711 or visit www.FredrickFuneralHome.com




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fredrick Funeral Home
DEC
2
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Fredrick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
