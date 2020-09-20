1/
BEVERLY PARTYKA
BARTLETT - Beverly Partyka, nee Rolfe, formerly of Harwood Heights; wife of the late Leonard; mother of Patricia (Thomas) King, Len, Terry (Barb); grandmother of Todd (Jen), Mindy, Holly (Jonathan), Thomas "T.K.," Tyler, Cortney (Heath) and Derek; great grandma of 15; sister of the late Robert Rolfe; daughter of the late Robert and Irene Rolfe, nee Abt. Visitation Monday, September 21st, 9:00 am until time of prayers 11:00 am at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral mass Monday, 11:30 am at St. Peter Damian Church. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to MidwestBT.org would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
SEP
21
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Peter Damian Church
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
