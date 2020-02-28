|
NAPERVILLE - Beverly Salah, 71, formerly Wheaton, passed away February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Wayne Bromann; loving mother of Adina (Cole McKown) Salah and Mark Salah; proud grandmother of Willem McKown; dear stepmother of Chris (Laura) Bromann, MacKenzie (Tyler) Anderson, and Morgen (Diego) Manrique; fond stepgrandmother of Emery Anderson, Charlotte Bromann, Elias Anderson and Indiana Anderson; cherished sister of Justin Tamalunas, Alex (Mary Ellen) Tamalunas and Tyrone (Gail) Tamalunas. She was preceded in death by her first husband George Salah. Visitation Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral service Monday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Wheaton Cemetery Wheaton, IL. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2020