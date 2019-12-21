Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church
1207 Riverwods Road
Lincolnshire, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BILL ANEST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BILL A. ANEST


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BILL A. ANEST Obituary
Bill A. Anest, 85, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at his home in Vernon Hills. He was born March 25, 1933 in Greece and came to live in the USA in 1945. He was a member of Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church in Lincolnshire and a former employee of the State Oil Company in Libertyville. Bill served in Korea in the US Army, enjoyed Las Vegas and playing Black Jack. Surviving are his son Paul (Darcy) Anest and brother Peter (Thalia) Anest. He was preceded in death by his wife Olga and son Bill Jr. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 pm Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, Dec. 23 at Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church, 1207 Riverwods Road in Lincolnshire. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BILL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -