BILL FRITCH
1935 - 2020
ELGIN - Bill Fritch, 84, of Elgin passed away on July 17, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1935 in Pope County, IL. Bill was a Veteran, and served in the US Army. He had worked as a carpenter for many years prior to his retirement. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Elgin. Survivors include his wife: Darlean, whom he married on May 11, 1958; a daughter: Sherry (Larry) Oddo; two grandchildren: Jennell and Jessica Oddo; a sister: Janice (Lloyd) Etter; along with a nephew and niece. He was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Maude Fritch. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 12:30 PM at the First Baptist Church, Elgin, with Rev. Greg Huguley officiating. Burial with honors will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. Visitation will be on Wednesday, at the church, from 11:00am until the time of services. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
First Baptist Church
JUL
22
Funeral service
12:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
