Bill Gutreuter, 93, a 30 year resident of Elk Grove Village passed away May 23, 2019. Bill was an Air Force Veteran with the 96th Bomb Squad and truly a man of the "Greatest Generation." A WWII Sgt. stationed in Italy, he received the Victory Medal. Bill grew up in Escanaba, MI. and was a Michigan State Graduate, who also attended the University of Florence, Italy for a short period. He was an excellent horseman, a choir singer with a life-long love for Italy, becoming fluent in Italian; a successful businessman as former manager for Victor Comptometer, Xerox, and Litton Ind., as well as having run his own executive recruiting company on Fifth Ave. in NYC. Bill was the beloved husband of the late Ruth Gutreuter (2010); the loving father of Linda D. Gutreuter and the late Marc Andrea Gutreuter. A chapel service will be held on Tuesday, May 28th at 11 a.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Entombment at St. Michael Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary