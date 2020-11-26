1/
BILLIE R. REAMS
1929 - 2020
ELGIN - Billie R. Reams, 91, of Sycamore, formerly of Elgin, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Lincolnshire Place, Sycamore. She was born April 23, 1929 in Taylorville, IL the daughter of Eli and Carrie Sinkhorn Bingham. She had been a resident of Elgin for over 50 years before moving to Sycamore in 2016. Surviving are 2 daughters, Barbara Hutson and Carol (Ted) Withers, 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Mary Katherine Watson and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Reams Sr., 2 daughters, Virginia Arneson and Elizabeth Reams, 2 sons, James Reams Jr. and Billy R. Reams, a sister, Erma Firnhaber, 9 brothers, Charles, Carl, Norman, Wayne, Robert, Edward "Bud," James Bingham and William and Edward in infancy. The family would like to thank Lincolnshire Place and Heartland Hospice for their loving care. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of services. Burial will be private at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association or Alzheimer's Association. For information, call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
