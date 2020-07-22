1/1
BLAKE W. RHODES
Blake W. Rhodes, 59, of Arlington, TN, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born February 27, 1961 in Evansville, IN to Harold and Jeanette (Swanson) Rhodes and passed away suddenly July 14, 2020 in Branson, MO. Blake was the loving father of Brittany, Meaghan, Hannah, Heather (Nick) Wiggins, Logan and Madison; devoted grandfather of Lillian, Elena and Levi; dear brother of Philip (Melissa) Rhodes, Cindy Rhodes and the late Paul Rhodes; and former husband of Angela Finley and Denice Spencer. Visitation will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral info, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.

Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
8472535423
