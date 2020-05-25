Daily Herald Obituaries
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
BLANCHE C. SCHILF


1931 - 2020
BLANCHE C. SCHILF Obituary
PALATINE - Services for Blanche C. Schilf, 88, of Palatine, will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00 am, the service can be viewed at www.immanuelpalatine.org/webcasting. Interment will take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights, IL. She was born on August 22, 1931 in Chicago, IL and passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Blanche is the loving wife of the late Henry Schilf; mother of Carol Schilf, Vernon (Pamela) Schilf, David (Debra) Schilf and Warren (Gwyneth) Schilf; grandmother of Brian (Emily) Schilf, Katie (Cory) Gerstung, Jonathon Schilf, David Schilf, Elizabeth Schilf, Samuel (fiance Cootie Leeberg) Schilf, Sydney Schilf, Mallory Schilf, and Benjamin Schilf; great grandmother of Kenadee, Lukas, Jaymeson, Elise and Emma. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in Palatine, IL or The Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights, IL. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine. For info. 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 25, 2020
