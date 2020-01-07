Daily Herald Obituaries
BLANCHE M. OLSON


1935 - 2019
BLANCHE M. OLSON Obituary
Blanche M. Olson, 84, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born June 17, 1935 in Chicago, was a former 40-year resident of Park Ridge, living in Vernon Hills since 2012. Blanche worked alongside her husband at his architectural firm. Surviving are her 2 children, Craig (Sandra) Olson and Ellen Olson; 3 grandchildren, Elise Olson and Nathan and Kevin Stuck; and by a sister, Georgia Hauser. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Olson on November 7, 2018. Private services will be held from Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, Libertyville with inurnment at Vernon Cemetery in Lincolnshire, IL. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
