Blanche M. Olson, 84, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born June 17, 1935 in Chicago, was a former 40-year resident of Park Ridge, living in Vernon Hills since 2012. Blanche worked alongside her husband at his architectural firm. Surviving are her 2 children, Craig (Sandra) Olson and Ellen Olson; 3 grandchildren, Elise Olson and Nathan and Kevin Stuck; and by a sister, Georgia Hauser. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Olson on November 7, 2018. Private services will be held from Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, Libertyville with inurnment at Vernon Cemetery in Lincolnshire, IL. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 7, 2020