|
|
WAUCONDA - Bob Koltz passed away February 17, 2019. Survived by his loving wife Holly of 41 years, children Melissa and Kevin (Oksana), and granddaughters: Naia and Emma. Born May 12, 1952, to the late Richard and Arlene Koltz, and lived in Des Plaines, IL with his siblings: Linda (Glenn) Mueller, Bill (Margie) Koltz, and Karen (Daniel) Doroba. The family spent summers boating and visiting the grandparents farm in South Dakota. Bob graduated from Maine West High School in Des Plaines, and Washburne Trade School for carpentry. He was a US Marine serving in Okinawa. As a carpenter he specialized in custom work and was a member of the Wauconda American Legion Post 911 for 35+ years. Bob enjoyed woodworking, landscaping, gardening, biking, kayaking, fishing, and relaxing by his fire pit. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday March 10, 2019 from 2-5 with a service to follow at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. For information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2019