Bob Leeper, 82, Loving husband of Mardell for 60 years. Bob showed amazing courage through a long illness. The son of the late Edward and Dolores Leeper of Bemidji, MN. Bob was one of six children, Mary Dillworth, Beverly Jensen, the late Sharon Coyne, the late Patty Tencza, and the late Jim Leeper. He is the brother-in-law of Sherman (Karen) Cundiff, and Marilyn Chaplin; and the cherished uncle of many. With no children, Bob still had the honor of being a father of two brides and the father of one groom in Montreal and Maui. Bob never had a formal education and started working by the age of 13 at the local pharmacy and Doctor's office. At the age of 17 he started working with a grocery and by the time he was 30, Bob had purchased his first grocery store. Bob later became the Chairman of the board of directors for Central Grocers, and Chairman of the board of directors of the Roselle Bank. Bob had a cabin in Wisconsin that he had shared with family and friends for many years. He saw a "For Sale" sign on an old Bar/Restaurant and bought the place. He did not know the first thing about running a restaurant and bar but the 'Pla-Mor' ran for ten years just by Bob saying "We can do this!" His next venture was with Golf Stores; and 'Nevada Bob's' was created. He was most proud of opening eleven locations, including one in California. The corporation noted Bob as the best in the business. He really loved the Golf Business. Bob was always 'Pressed and Dressed" and has been quoted saying "Right Time, Right Place and the Right People." He gave all the credit to everyone involved ... "Nobody works for me, they work with me." Bob's success was people; "You don't do it alone." He loved business - It was never work, it was pure joy. Bob was a self taught, self made, brilliant businessman, with a huge personality. He was a kind, giving, guiding advisor, a mentor, a loving beautiful man, and a distinguished, charming and elegant man. Bob loved everyone. Bob mentored troubled high school students and said that kids will share more with someone other than their family. Bob was a very generous man beginning with every charity that came into his mailbox ... he gave to all of them. His most important charity was the Mayo Clinic. When it came to his wife, Mardell, he always said, 'I married the most beautiful girl, and I am the luckiest guy on earth." He would also tell everyone, "It's been a good ride and an incredible journey." He and Mardell have traveled the world for the past 60 years. Bob loved reading, he loved tennis, played golf, traveling, theater, City Evenings, Dancing, entertaining and sunsets. He was ever thankful and grateful to everyone and for everything. Bob's best saying was, "Do as much as you can as fast as you can and be kind along the way." Family and friends will gather at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park on Sunday, January 12, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm to Celebrate Bob's Life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Bob's name. For information, please call 847-678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 25, 2019