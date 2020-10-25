CARY - Bob Stock, of Cary, passed away suddenly on October 22, 2020 at the age of 73. Bob lived a charmed life full of laughter, music, and hot cars and cherished his many adventures. He was born April 10, 1947 in Chicago, the son of the late Maurice and Barbara Stock. Bob was a very proud alumnus of Rich East High School in Park Forest, and got his Associates Degree in Mechanical Engineering later in life at Harper College in Palatine. He worked for Union Special, Cheshire/A Xerox Company, Muller Martini, and Kolbus US among others in the printing/mailing industries for his entire career. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Amy; his daughter, Laurie Stock; brother, Mark (Charlotte) Stock; niece, Heather (Steve) LaFleur; nephews, Gunnar and Hans Kunsch; his "fun"cle, Harvey (Linnea) Hatch; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Herkert, Dorothy (Bill) Harpstreith, Eli (Tim) Kunsch; and his best friends, Marshall Kloepfer and John Snider, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. For online condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com
