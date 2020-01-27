|
GRAYSLAKE - Bobby Johnson, 87, of Grayslake passed away on January 24, 2020. He was born in Lufkin, TX on September 4, 1932 to Grady and Alberta Johnson. Bobby was a proud Marine Technical Sergeant who received a Purple Heart in the Korean War. He was an electrical engineer and longtime member of Electronic Representative Association. He was also a longtime member of the Hawthorne Church of Christ, Indian Creek. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy; children, Randy (Linda), Jeffery, Gary (Leslie), Wesley; grandchildren, Ashley G., Ashley J., Jeremy, Emily, Elizabeth, Jessica, Morgan; great grandchildren, Damian, Isabella, Ella; and brother, Lee Murphy. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1PM at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the cemetery chapel from 12 Noon until the time of service. Arrangements by Wait Ross Allanson Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Algonquin. For information, please call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 27, 2020