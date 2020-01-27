Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
201 South Main St
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 658-4232
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Windridge Memorial Park - cemetery chapel
Cary, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Windridge Memorial Park
Cary, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BOBBY JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BOBBY JOHNSON


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BOBBY JOHNSON Obituary
GRAYSLAKE - Bobby Johnson, 87, of Grayslake passed away on January 24, 2020. He was born in Lufkin, TX on September 4, 1932 to Grady and Alberta Johnson. Bobby was a proud Marine Technical Sergeant who received a Purple Heart in the Korean War. He was an electrical engineer and longtime member of Electronic Representative Association. He was also a longtime member of the Hawthorne Church of Christ, Indian Creek. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy; children, Randy (Linda), Jeffery, Gary (Leslie), Wesley; grandchildren, Ashley G., Ashley J., Jeremy, Emily, Elizabeth, Jessica, Morgan; great grandchildren, Damian, Isabella, Ella; and brother, Lee Murphy. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1PM at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the cemetery chapel from 12 Noon until the time of service. Arrangements by Wait Ross Allanson Funeral and Cremation Services Chapel, Algonquin. For information, please call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BOBBY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -